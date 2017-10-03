After Durga Puja, it’s time to gear up for Lakshmi Puja and such an occasion is incomplete without some sumptuous food.

So, to mark the occasion, Aakash Aath's cookery show Radhuni has planned something special for the viewers.

Well, the channel has roped in notable singer Haimanti Sukla to grace the Lakshmi Puja special episode, which will be aired on 5 October at 6 pm.

And guess what the recipe of the evening would be?

Well, it’s Chanar Khichuri and Posto Beguni.

Yummy!

So, get ready for the episode!

