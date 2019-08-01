Lalit Bisht roped in for Baal Veer Returns

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Recently, we reported about actress Anuradha Khaira and Bhaweeka Chaudhary being roped in for SAB TV’s Baal Veer Returns.(Read here: Anuradha Khaira to join the cast of SAB TV's Baalveer 2)

(More read here: Bhaweeka Chaudhary bags SAB TV's Baalveer 2)

Now, we have another update on the show for readers. After entertaining viewers in ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3, actor Lalit Bisht is all set to make his comeback on the television screen with Baal Veer Returns.



A source close to the project revealed that Lalit will play a negative character named Udwansh in the show.



We couldn’t connect with Lalit for a comment.



Baal Veer is a story about a human boy who is blessed with the superpowers of seven fairies. He protects the fairyland and children around the world from evil powers. The role of Baal Veer was played by talented young actor Dev Joshi. However, Baal Veer Returns will feature Vansh Sayani in the lead role.



