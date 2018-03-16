Lara Dutta raises the temperature on the sets of Meri Hanikarak Biwi

Mumbai: The promo of &TV’s upcoming dance reality show High Fever…Dance Ka Naya Tevar! is out and popular in no time. The first of its kind concept is already creating quite a stir in the industry. The channel is promoting the show aggressively and not leaving any stone unturned to reach to out the audience. Even the judges of the show are actively participating in the promotion. And soon, Lara Dutta, one of the judges on the show will be seen making an appearance on channel’s leading fiction property, Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Lara Dutta will be accompanied by Nitesh Shetty, co-host of the show who is also essaying the role of Girpadkar Khade, Lara Dutta’s driver.

In the upcoming sequence, Devina will read about &TV’s upcoming dance reality show High Fever which will feature unique jodis. Learning about the concept, she thinks she and Pushpa can participate considering their unique relationship. She will ask about the same to Puspha who at first denies saying that the competition will be tough. Devina will manage to convince her by stating that if they get selected, they will become popular. Without wasting anytime, they start practicing and that’s when a surprise entry from Lara Dutta herself leaves them in shock.

When asked Sucheta Khanna (Pushpa) about the same, she said “It was an amazing experience shooting with her. Everyone on the set was super excited and decked up as Lara was going to come. She is a down to earth person and had a great time shooting with her”

Anjali Mukhi who plays the role of Devina in the show said “Lara is a wonderful actress. She is classy, pretty and her timing was so perfect. She quickly delivered her dialogues and we finished our shoot without wasting any time. There was so much positivity around her. There is a little child present in her and it was a fabulous experience shooting with her.”

The viewers will also see Nitesh Shetty and another driver making a failed but hilarious attempt to get into the show and to impress Lara by dancing on a famous Bollywood song Bomm diggy.