They are going to miss each other a lot.

Indeed it is a very sad day for the cast and crew of Rajshri Productions' much loved daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan.

Tuesday morning came as a shocker for the team and the fans of the show when the news of the show shutting abruptly started doing rounds in the media.

Channel overnight took a decision to pull the show off air abruptly and the series will air its last episode tomorrow (29th September).

The show is ending on a happy note with everyone forgiving and reuniting with each other and singing and dancing along on the popular track 'Hum Saath Saath Hain.'

The cast and crew is shooting the closing sequence today and there is sadness all around on set and they all were no less than a big happy family off-screen. They shared their happiness and sorrows with each other in the last few months of shooting together.

The actors associated with the show, always used to post some fun pictures and videos from the set but as they all are wrapping up their shoot today, they are posting emotional moments from the set that will make you emotional too.

