Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

‘Lata Mangeshkar special’ in Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 May 2017 02:54 PM

Here we bring a piece of good news for the diehard fans of Lata Mangeshkar!

Readers, Zee Bangla's popular musical show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is paying a tribute to the legendary singer.

The forthcoming episode titled ‘Lataji Special’ will see the participants crooning songs from the ace crooner’s kitty.

And guess what the other highlight of the show is?

Well, notable singer Palak Muchhal will sing some popular tracks.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by popular actor Jisshu U Sengupta, the particular episode will be aired on 15 May at 10 pm.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates. 

Tags > Zee Bangla, Sa re ga ma pa, Lata Mangeshkar, Palak Muchhal, Jisshu U Sengupta, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top