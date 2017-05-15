‘Lata Mangeshkar special’ in Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Here we bring a piece of good news for the diehard fans of Lata Mangeshkar!

Readers, Zee Bangla's popular musical show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is paying a tribute to the legendary singer.

The forthcoming episode titled ‘Lataji Special’ will see the participants crooning songs from the ace crooner’s kitty.

And guess what the other highlight of the show is?

Well, notable singer Palak Muchhal will sing some popular tracks.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by popular actor Jisshu U Sengupta, the particular episode will be aired on 15 May at 10 pm.

