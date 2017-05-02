Laxmi to find out about Shiv-Radhika’s affair in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee

Star Plus’ afternoon drama Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee (Shoonya Square) has been keeping audience entertained with its super entertaining twists and turns.

The wedding of Shiv (Kanwar Dhillon) and Aastha (Tina Philip) is filled with unexpected happenings and we just can’t wait for more.

As already seen, Radhika (Palak Purswani) has been trying hard to cancel Shiv’s wedding but has failed. She will now force Shiv to tell his family about her lest she will dump him.

Laxmi (Manasi Salve) on the other hand will become suspicious of Radhika but Shiv will save her. But the lid over their affair will be blown away after Shiv will accidentally spill the beans in front of Laxmi.

Shared a source, “Shiv will decide to confess to Aastha about being in love with Radhika. He will hope that she will understand and step back from getting married to him.”

But he will find himself in a mess when instead of Aastha it would be Laxmi.

Haila!!

Laxmi will confront Shiv but he will manage to lie and get away but will end up fighting with Radhika over the mess. And in an angered state he will end up getting drunk and go to meet Aastha.

What will happen next? Will Aastha-Shiv get married? Well only time will tell.

We tried reaching the actors but they remained unavailable to comment.