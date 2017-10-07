Out of all the contestants who were voted in the Bigg Boss house this week, it is time for the eliminations to commence.

The concatenation of controversies that have been initiated with the very first episode of the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 11, will seemingly go on for the next three months. There are six celebrities and 12 commoners in the Bigg Boss house and the bickering and fights have already begun.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan felt it would not be a good idea to start the elimination round in the very first week, however, the eliminations are nonetheless taking place and the BB inmates have already voted against those contestants who are proving to be an increasing menace in the house.

TellyChakkar.com had earlier notified its readers about the contestants who have been voted.

And now, the latest we hear is that out of all the contestants that were voted two of them are absolutely safe and they need not get scared of having to get out of the glass walled house.

Well , call it the channel’s way of holding on to its TRPs or the audience’s love for the two contestants, these two ladies are absolutely safe!

No prizes for guessing, the controversial Arshi Khan who is noted for her semi- nude and vulgar pictures on her official Instagram account and the erstwhile Bhabhiji Shilpa Shinde are safe from the elimination round.

Left are Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari and Bandgi Kalra. So out of these three who do you think has the most chances of bidding adieu to the Bigg Boss mansion?

