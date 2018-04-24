Leaked: The contestants of the controversial A Date to Remember

MUMBAI: The upcoming reality show A Date to Remember, is all set to go on air by 26 April. Telly Chakkar spills the beans on who is going to pit against whom. This reality –based show has a very unique take on dating. The show will feature 9 male contestants, who would go out on a dating spree with 9 aspiring models, but hold your horses!!! The twist to the tale is that the show features their ex- girlfriends too.

The male contestants are:

Anchor Bhuvan Vikram Singh, Rubdeet Singh, Kapil Matlani, Bharat Jain, Yudhishter Vashisth, Amaan Khan, Aqib Shabir, Kunal Gupta, Rahul Bhatnagar and Sikander Khan.

The female contestants are:

Latika Gill, Shraavya Reddy, Swati Verma, Aditi Rajput, Ipsita Bhattacharjee, Ashmaya Yadav, Anchor Ruby, Honey Sharma, Anshul Sharma, Savina Birla, Pratibha Phogat, Afreen Rahat, Anny Ranabhatt, Sahlini Sharma, Neel Mishra, Lovely Peswani and Asma Badar.

It is hosted by Splitsvilla fame Divya Aggarwal, while Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul and popular singer Indeep Bakshi are the mentors.Bakshi, is also one of the producers of the project.

Well, you can stalk these contestants on social media. A little birdie informs that all the contestants have been notorious and have given much masala to the show.

Are you excited for the upcoming dating series? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more interesting gossips and exclusive updates from the TV world.