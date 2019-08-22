A leap In Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke after the maha episode?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is marching towards a special Maha Episode this Saturday; 24th August and we can’t be more excited about it. As per the latest promo, the lives of the two sisters, Mishty (Rhea Sharma) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) is about to change on the night of the Maha Episode. Is this an indication towards a leap?

The audience are witnessing high end drama with Kunal – Kuhu’s wedding preparations as well as Abir and Mishty confessing their love for each other. But as per the new promo, their lives are going to turn a drastic turn. The question is, will Kuhu and Kunal get married to each other?

In order to increase the curiosity and build on the drama, we hear that the makers are planning to take a one year leap on the show. With Meenakshi forcing Kunal to marrying Kuhu, and Mishty learning this truth, will she confront Meenakshi and save her sister or will this remain a mystery as the show is heading towards a leap?

Only time will tell.

Watch the Maha Episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke on 24th August at 9:30PM only on Star Plus.