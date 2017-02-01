Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Aalesha
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Learning experience to work with SRK: Bhagwan Tiwari

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2017 01:02 PM

Actor Bhagwan Tiwari, currently playing a pivotal role in "Ghulaam" and who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees", says it is a different experience to work with the superstar.

In "Raees", Bhagwan essays a Gujarati policeman.

"It's a completely different experience to work with the Badshah of Bollywood as there are so many things you get to learn. I was overwhelmed when he praised me," Bhagwan said in a statement.

The Life OK star says it was when he worked closely with Shah Rukh that he got to know why the "Chennai Express" actor is known as a superstar.

"The discipline and the passion he has towards his work is commendable," Bhagwan added.

Talking about actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhagwan says he knows him since their theatre days.

"We both are working on one more project, 'Babu Moshaiye Bandukbaaj'."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ghulaam, actor, Bhagwan Tiwari, Raees, TV show, Life OK,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest