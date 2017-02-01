Learning experience to work with SRK: Bhagwan Tiwari

Actor Bhagwan Tiwari, currently playing a pivotal role in "Ghulaam" and who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees", says it is a different experience to work with the superstar.



In "Raees", Bhagwan essays a Gujarati policeman.



"It's a completely different experience to work with the Badshah of Bollywood as there are so many things you get to learn. I was overwhelmed when he praised me," Bhagwan said in a statement.



The Life OK star says it was when he worked closely with Shah Rukh that he got to know why the "Chennai Express" actor is known as a superstar.



"The discipline and the passion he has towards his work is commendable," Bhagwan added.



Talking about actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhagwan says he knows him since their theatre days.



"We both are working on one more project, 'Babu Moshaiye Bandukbaaj'."

(Source: IANS)