Let me out or I will stay forever in the washroom, Rohan demands justice from Bigg Boss

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 06:16 PM

Exclusive dope viewers, stay hooked!

Earlier in the day, Tellychakkar.com reported about how Swami Om foiled the captaincy task for Rohan Mehra in Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol).

Losing his patience with Swami’s tyrant behaviour, Rohan pushed him away, thus inviting Bigg Boss’ wrath on him.

As reported, Rohan has been nominated for the entire season. Sad right?

The charmer, crying innocence, will rebel against Bigg Boss and demand justice.

He would further tell Bigg Boss that he wants to quit the house immediately and is ready to pay the fine of breaching the contract (it’s Rs 2 crore by the way!).

Realising that Bigg Boss is paying no heed to his demands, Rohan will lock himself in the bathroom. He will threaten Bigg Boss that either he will be allowed to walk free or he will stay in the bathroom till the end of the season.

Shocking, isn’t it?

Stay hooked for more spicy updates!

