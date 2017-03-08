Life OK’s Kalash to have a ‘happy ending’

Life OK’s popular show Kalash – Ek Vishwaas, produced by Balaji Telefilms called it a ‘wrap’ yesterday, and it was a saddening ambience on the set.

However the show will end on a positive note with the union of Ravi (Krrip Suri) and Devika (Aparna Dixit).

The finale track will have major drama with Devika being kidnapped by the evil duo, Nivedita (Seema Mishra) and Sakett (Mahesh Shetty).

As per sources, “Devika will get to know of Nivedita and Sakett being the culprits in the death of Monty. She will confront Nivedita, when the duo will kidnap her.”

It will be a race against time for Devika to save Ravi. Ultimately, the baddies will get exposed and Ravi-Devika will get united!!

As we know, Kalash has enjoyed a good run and has had its share of popularity.

We buzzed actors, but could not get through to them.

Let’s join in to bid the team of Kalash farewell!! The last episode of Kalash will air on 17 March.