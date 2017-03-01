Life OK’s Savdhan India to go through a revamp; Fireworks and Somersault join

The news desk of Tellychakkar.com has been giving our loyal readers all the happening news and interesting updates from the Telly land!!

Life OK’s popular show, Savdhan India has been focusing on real life crime incidents in India and the story revolving around the struggle of victims to get justice. The series which launched in the year 2012 has been the flagship show on Life OK, having done extremely well in educating masses and spreading awareness.

Savdhan India will now go through a major revamp!! The revamp will happen on 6 March, is what we hear!!

The biggest revamp for the show will come with all the episodes being shot outdoors!! Also, there will be new production houses coming in to produce stories as per the revamped format.

A credible source tells us, “As of now, nine episodes of the revamped version of Savdhan India have been shot. Every episode will have a known actor. Shoot has happened in places like Gwalior, Rajkot, Bhopal, Goa and Satara.”

Moving over to the production houses, our source shares, “Fireworks Productions and Somersault Productions are the new production houses to be roped in. They will be producing a major chunk of episodes for Savdhan. Of the older lot, only Franklin Productions have been given the mandate as of now to shoot outdoors as per the revamp brief. The other existing production houses Rowdy Rascals, Jaaswand Entertainment, Keylight Productions are presently working on their episode briefs, but a final decision on their future with regards to Savdhan India will be taken based on the story content produced.”

Sushant Singh will continue to be the face of Savdhan India.

We contacted Producer B.P. Singh of Fireworks for a confirmation, but did not get through to him. As we know Fireworks has produced successful shows CID and Shapath.

We also buzzed Producer Majid Azam, of Somersault, but did not get through to him. Somersault has produced Fear Files and the thriller, Khauff.

We also buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get through for a comment.

Gear up for the new stories in Savdhan India.