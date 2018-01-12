Home > Tv > Tv News
A light of surprise on the sets of ‘Mere Sai’

Diyas are the epitome of traditional Diwali celebrations in every Indian household as these make for one of the most captivating decorations. The entire cast and crew of ‘Mere Sai’ are having loads of fun and frolic as Diwali comes early for them this year courtesy an upcoming special Diwali sequence in the show.

In the forthcoming episodes, the trauma for the villagers of Basti and Dwarkamayi will finally end with intervention by Sai and Jhipri, leading to Jhipri’s setting up grand plans to light up the village to mark celebrations for Diwali. On sets, the celebrations are at the fore and in full swing with the production house making every effort to make this a beautiful and memorable moment for all. Simple decorations using Rangoli is being planned along with lighting of traditional Diyas.

A source from the sets informed us that while the celebrations were being planned, they received a pleasant surprise in the form of a box full of handmade diyas sent across to the production house by a Sai bhakti. The bhakt did not want to be named but wanted to contribute to these celebrations in her own special way. She is a big follower of Sai and often seen visiting the sets, which has become like second home for her. When she got to know about the Diwali celebrations, she quietly started making diyas and dropped the package to the sets just in time for the shoot.

