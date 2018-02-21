Home > Tv > Tv News
Lilliput to enter 'Parmavatar Shree Krishna'

21 Feb 2018

Mumbai: After playing an important role in Colors’ Belan Wali Bahu and portraying a negative character in Kaal Bhairav – Rahasya, TV actor Lilliput has signed his new project.

He will be soon seen in &TV’s Paramavtaar Sri Krishna, produced by Peninsula Pictures.

He will essay the character of Trinavat.

On playing diverse roles on television, the actor shared, "There is a lot of scope for us on television. We get to do diverse type of characters. It is not only about humorous or funny characters. I am enjoying my innings on TV."

Good luck!

