Lisa confronts Naira to reveal her past with Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will showcase a dramatic twist as Lisa finally comes to know that Kartik is Naira’s husband.

Lisa finally spots Naira seeing Kartik and Kairav spending time together.

Naira tries to go away and hide the matter, but this time, Lisa is determined and questions Naira about her past story with Kartik.

Surprisingly, Naira only reveals that Kartik is the real father of Kairav and is her husband.

Naira stops here and does not reveal much.

Lisa tells Naira to not snatch away Kairav and Kartik’s love, but Naira stands helpless as she chooses her self esteem over anything else and stays silent.

Will Kartik come to know that Naira is alive?