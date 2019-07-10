News

Lisa confronts Naira to reveal her past with Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 09:03 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will showcase a dramatic twist as Lisa finally comes to know that Kartik is Naira’s husband.   

Lisa finally spots Naira seeing Kartik and Kairav spending time together.

Naira tries to go away and hide the matter, but this time, Lisa is determined and questions Naira about her past story with Kartik.

Surprisingly, Naira only reveals that Kartik is the real father of Kairav and is her husband.

Naira stops here and does not reveal much.

Lisa tells Naira to not snatch away Kairav and Kartik’s love, but Naira stands helpless as she chooses her self esteem over anything else and stays silent.

Will Kartik come to know that Naira is alive?

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, TellyChakkar,

