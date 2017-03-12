List of Winners: Zee Cine Awards 2017

Yesterday, the fraternity celebrated the Zee Cine Awards that was one gala event!!!

The whos who from B-town were gathered under one roof to celebrate excellence in cinema and talent.

The awards ceremony was a mix of mind blowing performances, big names taking home the trophy and top it up, their emotional speeches.

Though you will need to wait for a while to witness the show on TV, here we present you the list of winners who won big at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 last night.

Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Best Director: Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Best Film Jury: Pink

Viewer's Choice Best Film : Dangal

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female): Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male): Salman Khan (Sultan)

Best Debutant (Male): Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Debutant (Female): Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debut Director: Aniruddha Roy Choudhury (Pink)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi ( Neerja)

Best Song : Channa Mereya ( Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Background Score: Airlift

Best Music : Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya)

Best Sound Design : Sultan

Best Choreography : Kala Chashma by Bosco-Caeser (Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Cinematography :Shivaay

Best Dialogue: Pink

Best Production Design : Neerja

Best Editing : Neerja

Best Visual Effects : Shivaay

Best Action : Shivaay