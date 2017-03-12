List of Winners: Zee Cine Awards 2017

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
Yesterday, the fraternity celebrated the Zee Cine Awards that was one gala event!!!
The whos who from B-town were gathered under one roof to celebrate excellence in cinema and talent.
The awards ceremony was a mix of mind blowing performances, big names taking home the trophy and top it up, their emotional speeches.
Though you will need to wait for a while to witness the show on TV, here we present you the list of winners who won big at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 last night.
Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)
Best Director: Ram Madhvani (Neerja)
Best Film Jury: Pink
Viewer's Choice Best Film : Dangal
Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female): Anushka Sharma (Sultan)
Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male): Salman Khan (Sultan)
Best Debutant (Male): Jim Sarbh (Neerja)
Best Debutant (Female): Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)
Best Debut Director: Aniruddha Roy Choudhury (Pink)
Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)
Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi ( Neerja)
Best Song : Channa Mereya ( Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Best Background Score: Airlift
Best Music : Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)
Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya)
Best Sound Design : Sultan
Best Choreography : Kala Chashma by Bosco-Caeser (Baar Baar Dekho)
Best Cinematography :Shivaay
Best Dialogue: Pink
Best Production Design : Neerja
Best Editing : Neerja
Best Visual Effects : Shivaay
Best Action : Shivaay
