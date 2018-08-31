News

'Little Singham' wins Best Property IP Award

Mumbai: Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturezs Little Singham, launched in collaboration with Discovery Kids, won the Best Property IP Award (Entertainment Licensing Property) at India Licensing Expo (ILE).

ILE is a brand licensing show. The event witnessed participation of more than 500 global and domestic companies and it was supported by Licensing Industry Merchandisers Association.

The animation series, inspired by Singham, and mentored by Shetty, has helped in propelling ratings of Discovery Kids by leaps and bounds.

The "Little Singham" mobile game added to the IP's success, hitting the top of the charts in the Arcade section by garnering three million downloads within the first two weeks of its launch.

Tejonidhi Bhandare, Chief Operating Officer - Reliance Animation, said in a statement, "'Little Singham' has created such a strong equity in less than six months of its launch. We are now working towards skinning this IP in the most impactful way in the future. Such appreciation makes us proud as IP owners along with all stakeholders."

Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Discovery Kids, said, "The youngest super cop 'Little Singham' has reverberated with kids across the country making it a leading IP on air right now.

"Getting awarded as the best IP is a triumphant vindication of the new ideas that all the stakeholders have put together."

