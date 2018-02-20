Live and let live, says Erica Fernandes

Mumbai: Erica Fernandes made her debut with romantic drama 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' (Sony TV) and mesmerized the audience with her magnetic personality and superlative acting skills in the show. Her chemistry with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh made people adore both of them as an onscreen couple.

Soon, rumours were abuzz that onscreen couple share a relationship more than that of friendship. There were rumours that Erica and Shaheer were dating each other and were secretly engaged too.

While Erica has been consistently refuting the rumours on social networking sites, the lady once again took up to post a cryptic message for all those who think that her life revolves around only ‘one’ person and that she doesn’t have a life beyond her profession.

Take a look at her post:

What do you have to say about Erica’s latest post with this new insinuation? Hit the comment section below!