News

‘Locket’ drama in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 05:11 PM

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is set to bring out an exciting episode for its viewers.

After Popatlal’s marriage track, makers will bring out another interesting track which would leave masses on a laughter riot.

As per our sources, Babita’s (Munmun Dutta) friend will bring a locket in Gokuldham society. The locket will have the power of reveal the truth of a man's mind. 

She would ask all the ladies to try the locket on their husbands to know if they are hiding any truth from them. She will also reveal that a person has to wear the locket overnight to come to use. If the colour of the locket changes, then the person is hiding something from their wives.

Now, the entire mahila mandal of Gokuldham will plan to use the locket on their husbands.

Let’s wait and watch how this locket would create fights amongst the couples.

