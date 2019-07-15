This look of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan will mesmerise you

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular longest running television shows. It regained its top spot recently. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its gripping storyline and amazing chemistry between the lead pair. Audience also love how the cast bond off screen .

The soap stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. The show has been witnessing some major twists keeping the audience hooked and waiting for the Kaira union. Mohsin recently partied hard with his co-stars and brother celebrating his success as well. Sporting a white T-shirt with a black jacket and jeans, Mohsin looked like a 'hot mess'. Joining him for the party were Ali Hasan, Shehzad, Simran Khanna, Rishi Dev, Rakshanda Khan among others.



Mohsin took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures from the fun night and captioned it as, "111 K Subscribers for @subtlesleeves Mashallah do Ur stuff Boy...Make us proud !!! My frndz who r my family @alihasanturabi @rakshandak27 @shehzadss @samir_onkar @simrankhannaofficial @officialrishidev @khalidoon1 Sachinji thanku for being there."



Take a look below.