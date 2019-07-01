Look who turns saviour for Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Tapu getting into trouble after he hits Bhide’s tuition board with a football and ends up breaking it in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).



In the upcoming episodes, Tapu and Bhide’s wife Madhavi panic as they fear Bhide's wrath. However, Madhavi turns a saviour for Tapu. She repairs the damaged board before Bhide gets to know about it.



Will Bhide get to know about the board?



What do you think about these Showtees ?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is one of the most watched family shows on television. The members of Gokuldham are like one big family and see each other through tough times. They also participate in events together. In addition to the humour quotient, which is enhanced by the quirks of the individual characters, all tracks end with a moral message.