Look who turns saviour for Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Tapu getting into trouble after he hits Bhide’s tuition board with a football and ends up breaking it in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).
In the upcoming episodes, Tapu and Bhide’s wife Madhavi panic as they fear Bhide's wrath. However, Madhavi turns a saviour for Tapu. She repairs the damaged board before Bhide gets to know about it.
Will Bhide get to know about the board?
