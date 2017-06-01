Look who visited Jay Soni on the sets of Bhaag Bakool Bhaag

Television actors are used to having a very hectic schedule!!!

They hardly get a chance to spend time with their family but their day gets brighten up when their loved ones pay a visit on their sets.

Yesterday (31 May), the good looking and talented actor Jay Soni’s (currently seen in Bhaag Bakool Bhaag) wife Pooja came to his sets, and spent some quality time with the Jay’s co-stars and enjoyed the shoot as well.

Pooja had a gala time on sets, and Jay was more than happy to have her on his sets.

He shared with us, “She enjoyed watching the shoot, and was all amazed to see that how much of hard work we do, and undergo through retakes. At first, everybody on sets thought that she has come to surprise me on sets but I revealed to them that she came to meet me, and spend some time with me because she was missing me.”

Jay further told us that, Pooja had a nice time meeting his co-stars and everyone on sets. He said, “Pooja told me that she loved the positive environment on sets. She was there for three to four hours, and she said that she would love to come again soon.”

That’s sweet. Isn’t it?

Do share your thoughts with us.