Look who visited Sharad Kelkar on the sets of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

As parents, actors usually feel sad to miss on spending time with their kids.

Solution? You get them on sets to be with you sometime.

Over the years we have seen Bollywood and TV celebrities taking their kids to their shoots so that they can spend some quality time with them during breaks. Work doesn’t get compromised and you continue to build a strong bond with your children.

Also with the presence of a young soul, things turn all the more positive for the cast and crew, who leave no stone unturned to pamper them.

Sharad Kelkar who is shooting for Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, recently surprised his teammates by getting his cutie daughter Kesha on the sets.

His co-star Ekroop Bedi shared a lovely picture on Instagram where Kesha is seen riding atop her dad’s lap and smiling for the pic.

Here checkout:

When dis shy cutiepie..visited #klkah sets.. kesha.. @sharadkelkar sir..pls do get her more often... #offscreenus A post shared by Ekroop Bedi (@ekroop01) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

We are sure the team had super fun together!!!