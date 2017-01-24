Lopa, Manveer and Rohan to have a massive fight in Bigg Boss

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss (Colors and Endemol), during the BB Dhaba task, the housemates are given the challenge to make delicious food.

Bigg Boss asks both the teams to make an Italian dish and Lopa and Bani have only 3 minutes to pick up ingredients from the store room.

Bani plays it smart and picks up all the pasta packets leaving nothing for Lopa to pick. She even picks up all the required sauces with leaving barely anything for Lopa.

Lopa gets furious and starts blaming Bani for not leaving pasta packets for her. Manveer gets involved and he asks Lopa to stop blaming Bani as it not her fault and she should have also grabbed couple of packets.

As Lopa continues to whine, Rohan speaks up and says that it will be kind of Bani to share few packets but she is not ready to do so.

Later, Manveer gets furious and lashes at Rohan for creating an issue out of nothing following which they both have yelling match.

Who do you think will win Lopa or Bani?