Lopa to whimper after meeting her sister in Bigg Boss 10

Staying locked up in the Bigg Boss 10 house is definitely a tough task.

And when the contestants get to meet their families after a long time, emotions run high.

The on-going challenge, Family App task, gave an opportunity to inmates to meet their family by sacrificing some points.

With most of the contestants having met their family it would be now time for the pretty Lopamudra Raut to meet her sister.

Her sister would be the last one to go inside the house and would be overjoyed meeting Lopa.

The two will converse in Marathi and will be seen spending some time together. Her sister will ask Lopa to stay positive. She will also state that they enjoy watching her in the show.

Her sister will also pass on her father’s message to Lopa that she need not talk to Om ji rudely rather ignore his talks.

Stay hooked to watch Lopa breaking down after meeting her sister in Bigg Boss 10.