Lot of insecure people in the industry, says Shamata Anchan

Actress Shamata Anchan considers herself lucky to be staying in Mumbai with her family as she feels there are a lot of people in the entertainment industry who are "self-centred and insecure".



"As I belong to Mumbai and live with my family there, so they keep me strong emotionally. That is very important because the truth is that in the industry people are very self-centred and insecure," Shamata told reporters on the set of her TV show "Bin Kuch Kahe" here on Wednesday.



"Also, I feel there is a lot negativity there as people don't have work many times. Because of that, you need to have some support system and that's what my family and friends do for me," she added.



Shamata, who debuted as an actor with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Everest", says getting out of the image of a character is not hard for her.



"Getting out of a character is easy for me. Luckily when I do a scene, I am able to get in and get out of that character very easily. I don't get affected very easily and I have that barrier where I can stop," she said.



"When I am on set, I behave like Myra, but after leaving sets, I become Shamata. I have been able to keep that balance as I feel it is very important for mental balance," she added.



About "Bin Kuch Kahe", she said: "This show is also similar to 'Everest' as it has also been made by a filmmaker (Rajshri Ojha). She has been very understanding. The only difference is that 'Everest' was an adventure-drama and this one is a rom-com. As an actor I am getting to do different things. So I feel very lucky as an actor. It's not like any other typical 'saas-bahu' show."



Shamata also shared that she is in talks with a few production houses for her film debut.



"I am in talks with a few people for films. They are very crucial ones for me. Soon I might be in a position to talk about them."



"I would really like to work with Imtiaz Ali. I liked his recent film 'Tamasha' and connected well with it," she said.



"Bin Kuch Kahe" is aired on Zee TV.

(Sourc: IANS)