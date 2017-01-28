Love angle in Aakash Aath’s Run Ronny Run

A new angle soon will be added to the storyline of Aakash Aath’s Run Ronny Run.

And what’s that?

Well, it’s the angle of love between Sanjay’s (Priyam) son Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) and Rony (Shreyosree Roy).

Loyal viewers would know that a hurt Rony has left for Mamudpur to end her sports career. And on the other side, Rishav has started missing her.

So, is this love? Here we are to tell you that…

Our source shared, “Rony will develop a soft corner for Rishav. And she will also aim to start playing once again.”

When we contacted Shreyosree to know more about the coming track, she shared, “I am not aware of all the details but I have been told that a love track will be shown in the coming days. My character Rony will be quite serious about Rishav.”

“Holding Rishav’s hand, she would want to begin a new life and also take coaching from her Khichudi da (Priyam),” she added.

And, what about Rishav’s feelings? Are they real or a trap to take revenge from Rony and his father Sanjay?

To know more watch the tale or better read Tellychakkar.com.