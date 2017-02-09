Love confusion in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki

Valentine’s Day is just round the corner and TV shows will soon add romance in its tracks to pack a punch.

Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Productions) will also see some love in the air but with a twist of a major confusion.

Yuvaan (Mridul Kabir), who has been trying to get close to Krishna (Shrishti Jain), will decide to insult Baby (Poulomi Das) in order to show his care towards Krishna. But the lady will not take it lightly and she will shot back at him for offending his wife.

Shared a source, “Yuvaan will decide to express his love towards Krishna on Valentine’s Day and prepare a card for her. But the card would reach Saiyyam (Karan Jotwani) who will feel Krishna has sent it to him.”

Unfortunately, Saiyyam will take Krishna’s love for pity and decide to reject the proposal.

On the other hand, Suhani (Rajshri Rani) and Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) will also be spending some quality time together but their happy moments will take a sad turn with the entry of Dadi (Shashi Sharma). Dadi, who has lost her memory, and considers Suhani as her mother-in-law and Yuvraj as their servant, will be shocked to see them together.

How will these love stories find a happy end?

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.