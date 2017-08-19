Actor Karan Suchak says he likes to associate himself with meaningful shows which spread a message across to the audience.

Karan is currently seen playing the title role in Sony TV period drama show Peshwa Bajirao (Sphereorigins).

"I would love to do shows that help me to spread a meaningful message to my audience," Karan said in a statement.

"My experience with Peshwa Bajirao has been amazing so far... Biographies are one of my favourite genres and that's what made me choose this over others. I'm not at all limited to historical or spiritual... in fact, I've been part of social dramas too. "It's just that such shows are larger than life and it comes across in such a manner that it highlights the characters," added the actor, who was earlier seen in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Savitri and Pavitra Rishta.