Love drama in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2017 05:59 PM

Time to smile as we bring an update of Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Production)!

Well, loyal viewers would know that currently a war of love is going on in the daily. 

We hear, in the coming days, seeing Soi’s (Debattama Saha) love for Tatai (Swarnadeep Dutta), Shekhar (Badsha Maitra) will discover certain changes in him. And interestingly, Rai (Rimjhim Mitra) will realize Shekhar’s problem but won’t be able to convince Soi.

Now guess what?

Shekhar will disclose his weakness for Soi to Rai. He will also add saying that it pains him to see Soi’s love for Shaheb (Biswarup Bandyopadhyay).

OMG!

So, in this love race, who will win the trophy err Soi’s love? Will Soi choose Shekhar over Shaheb?

We tried to connect with Debattama for a comment but could not reach her.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

