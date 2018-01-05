Love has no gender: Nia Sharma

Actress Nia Sharma, who has played a lesbian in web series Twisted, is glad that television is getting bold, and says that people are "no more shying away and acknowledging the fact that love has no gender".



She also praised an upcoming episode of MTV Love On the Run for highlighting a lesbian love story.



Nia said, "It really amazes me when I look at the content that television is curating these days. It is now not only taking brave steps but taking ownership of creating awareness in a way which reaches out to the youth of today."



"I am glad that we are no more shying away and acknowledging the fact that love has no gender. I've been looking forward to watch this episode to see how it actually unfolds and what happens when two women stand up for their relationship and trust me, having portrayed a character of a lesbian, it may look easy but it is quite challenging," she added.



The show airs on MTV.