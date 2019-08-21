‘Love k liye kuch bhi karega’, Abhishek and Mahendra take a new avatar on Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi

MUMBAI: In a constant effort to make peace between the Gokhales and Thakkars and bringing the newlyweds Abhishek (Akshay Kelkar) and Gayatri (Akshita Mudgal) together, Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi has witnessed various twists and turns. This slice of life show continues to keep the viewers hooked with its light hearted storyline. Set against the backdrop of Pune, Bhakharwadi is a comical take on ideological differences between a Marathi and Gujarati family competing with each other in the bhakharwadi business and more. With the love birds, Gayatri and Abhishek parting ways right after their marriage, the show is set to take the most unexpected turn in the upcoming episodes.

The show, Bhakharwadi is witnessing a major tussle between the Gokhales and Thakkars where Abhishek as a dutiful son-in-law is supporting Mahendra (Paresh Ganatra) and Urmila (Bhakti Rathod) while Gayatri is assisting Anna (Deven Bhojani). While Abhishek is still barred from entering his own house, Mahendra has finally figured out a way to reunite his beloved daughter, Gayatri and his son-in-law, Abhishek.

Anna decides to hire some helpers for Gayatri and on the other hand, Abhishek announces that he is leaving for Bangalore without taking Anna’s permission or informing anyone. Learning about Anna’s search for two female helpers, Abhishek and Mahendra disguise themselves as Chandramukhi and Sulakshana. These two ‘ladies’ make their way to Anna’s house while impressing the onlookers on the street.

Will Anna appoint ‘Chandramukhi’ and ‘Sulakshana’ as helpers? Will Abhishek and Mahendra be successful in their plan?

Paresh Ganatra, essaying the role of Mahendra said, “It was really unusual shooting for the upcoming twist on the show since I had to play a woman’s role. I must agree that it is challenging to dress as a woman but we really enjoyed the process on the set. I was shocked when I first got into the look and saw myself in a Navvari saari and the jewels. The upcoming episodes will be humorous and at the same time will elevate the excitement quotient of the show. So keep watching Bhakharwadi to witness what Chandramukhi and Sulakshana are planning.”

Akshay Kelkar, essaying the role of Abhishek said, “For me it was an entirely new experience and I enjoyed every bit of it. It is great challenge as an artist to perform as an opposite gender. The storyline is really funny and interesting and I am sure our audiences will enjoy the upcoming episodes. I want to also thank our viewers for the love and support they are giving us and I assure you all that I will keep fulfilling your expectations by entertaining you with my performance.”