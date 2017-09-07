Congratulations and celebrations!!!

Alchemy Films’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar which airs on Star Plus has completed a successful run of 100 episodes today (7thSeptember).

The show kick-started in the month of May (2017) with a unique concept and stellar cast marking the comeback of popular faces from the industry like Sanjeeda Sheikh, Keith Sequeira, Soni Razdan and Sara Arfeen Khan.

The daily drama recently took a big leap of 20 years and popular actors like Mohit Sehgal, Preetika Rao and Heena Parmar joined the wagon.

The series that airs in the afternoon slot of the channel has been keeping the viewers hooked to its episodes by unfolding high voltage drama revolving around the love stories of the protagonists.

We tried reaching out to the actors for comment but they remained busy shooting.

TellyChakkar.com wishes the team hearty congratulations and good luck for their upcoming episodes.