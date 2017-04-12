Hot Downloads

News

Love letter drama in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 06:02 PM

Time for some hide and seek drama in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions).

After the divorce sequence, tale revolving around Jhanvi’s (Disha Parmar) 'love letter' will keep viewers glued.

In the coming episodes, Jhanvi will pen down her thoughts and feelings for Adtiya in a letter. She would write the letter and place it next to God.

However, Aditya (Sudeep Sahir) will happen to carry the letter with him to his place, leaving Jhanvi worried. She would get tensed of the circumstances that she will have face if Aditya will get to know about her feelings towards him.

So will Aditya read the letter?

Well, the answer is no!

After a lot of 'pass and parcel', the letter will end up in Aditya’s daughter's hands.

Will Aditya ever get to know about Jhanvi’s love towards him?

We buzzed Disha and she confirmed the above development with us.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

