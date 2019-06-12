Love makes Hina Khan do this...

MUMBAI: Television actress Hina Khan rose to fame by portraying the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also aced her negative role of Komolika in Star Plus’ daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles in the respective shows.

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.

Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. Recently, she made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina is quite active on social media and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers. Recently, she visited Milan, Switzerland, and Paris with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and had the time of life with him while exploring these places.

Newly, she shared a video where she is seen with her boyfriend Rocky and doing the things that people do when in love. The video shows how she is seen doing something which she is not fond of, but doing it just for her beau.

Don't you think they give couple goals?