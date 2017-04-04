Hot Downloads

News

Love playing dark characters: Ankit Arora

Actor Ankit Arora, who is currently seen as Shivdutt in "Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta", says he loves to play negative characters as it gives him a chance to go to any extent.

"Shivdutt is a negative character. It is always fun to play a character with dark shades, and this one is particularly interesting because he can go to any extent to achieve what he wants. This makes my character more interesting and I love playing such roles," Ankit said in a statement.

Ankit said he takes 30 minutes to get into the look of Shivdutt.

"Also, I feel the whole look put together is very unique. The hair style and the beard look quite nice, and I personally like it a lot. Also, I have gained a little weight for this character as it was required to match Shivdutt's personality.

"I have grown my hair to give it a natural look. Even the beard is original, because I feel if we apply fake stuff, it is somewhere visible," he added.

"Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta", which features actress Kritika Kamra in the title role, is aired on Life OK.

 

(Source: IANS)

