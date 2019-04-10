Love School Season 4: Episode 8 promises to be a perfect weekend entertainer!

MUMBAI: All love and no fights? Well, that’s not possible on Love School S4. With a plethora of emotions flowing in, this week’s episode was a complete entertainment package. Karan and Anusha put something very challenging, playing not only with their hearts but also with their minds!

The audience will witness Shafan & Gizelle share romantic moment in the love pad, and their chemistry creates magic. However, Ramiz’s interference doesn’t allow them to continue for long. This episode doesn’t turn out to be a lucky one for the drama queen Mukkta as Sagar doesn’t choose her to be a part of the trio task, leading to a series of heated arguments. And then, the cat fight continues!

Amidst all the fights and drama, a grand declaration of love is made when Asheema finds the love of her life in Ali, and is in all praises for him. A perfect “Awww” moment follows when Ali lifts Asheema in his arms and carries her to the safe zone.

Amidst all the fights and drama, a grand declaration of love is made when Asheema finds the love of her life in Ali, and is in all praises for him. A perfect "Awww" moment follows when Ali lifts Asheema in his arms and carries her to the safe zone.

With all of this, watch out for the elimination process and see who leaves this school of love.