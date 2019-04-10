News

Love School Season 4: Episode 8 promises to be a perfect weekend entertainer!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 07:35 PM
MUMBAI: All love and no fights? Well, that’s not possible on Love School S4. With a plethora of emotions flowing in, this week’s episode was a complete entertainment package. Karan and Anusha put something very challenging, playing not only with their hearts but also with their minds! 
 
The audience will witness Shafan & Gizelle share romantic moment in the love pad, and their chemistry creates magic. However, Ramiz’s interference doesn’t allow them to continue for long. This episode doesn’t turn out to be a lucky one for the drama queen Mukkta as Sagar doesn’t choose her to be a part of the trio task, leading to a series of heated arguments. And then, the cat fight continues! 
 
Amidst all the fights and drama, a grand declaration of love is made when Asheema finds the love of her life in Ali, and is in all praises for him. A perfect “Awww” moment follows when Ali lifts Asheema in his arms and carries her to the safe zone.
 
With all of this, watch out for the elimination process and see who leaves this school of love. To catch all the drama & to find out who are the four eliminated contestants, tune in to Love School S4 every Saturday at 7pm only on MTV.
Tags > Love School season 4, MTV, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, drama queen Mukkta, Episode 8, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days