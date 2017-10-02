The emotion of ‘love’ has the capability to make people stronger. Love indeed has the power to do anything!!!

The ardent followers of Esselvisions’ popular daily Vani Rani which airs on &TV are soon going to witnesssomething like this in the upcoming episodes of the series.

Viewers would know how Nandini (Niya Sharma) and Siddharth (Rahulram Manchanda) have fallen in love with each other but Nandini’s grandfather Radhe Shyam is against it.

Siddharth has always been an under confident and a coward guy. But now it’s Siddharth’s love for Nandini which is going to transform him.

Our source informs us, “upon seeing Nandini’s grandfather raising his hands on her, Siddharth will jump in and hold his hand at the right moment and stop him from doing so. Afterwards, everyone will be shocked to learn that Siddharth, who is an under confident guy has taken this step. From here on, Siddharth will completely change as a person and become a confident guy.”

Sounds exciting! Isn’t it?

We tried reaching out to Rahul but he remained unavailable for comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.