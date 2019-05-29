Love triangle to create new drama in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Mishri’s search mission to begin in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Love triangle to create new drama

In the upcoming episode, Akshat and the new character will have an immediate connection as they meet up after quite some time. This will be an interesting track considering that the power of Akshat's love brought Guddan back from the jaws of death.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi on a search mission for Pragya

In the upcoming episode, Dadi tells Abhi that he is seeing Pragya everywhere and talking about her because he has been missing her badly. Dadi makes him realize that he still loves Pragya and that he should bring her back in his life. Abhi too thinks about it and decide to search for her and bring her home.

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta to get injured

In the upcoming episode, Preeta decides to risk her life to save everyone. She tries to take the bomb and run away from the Luthra house. She is successful in her plan, but the bomb blasts post her exit from the house. She is badly injured in the process and ends up in the hospital.

Aap Ke Aa Jane Se: Tanuj and Sahil to strike a double deal

In the upcoming episode, Tanuj tells Sahil that he will bury Vedika alive if he does not marry Avantika. Sahil promises Tanuj that he will marry Avantika, but in return, Tanuj will have to save Vedika and even walk out of her life forever.

Meri Hanikarak Biwi: Mishri’s search mission to begin

In the upcoming episode, Akhilesh, who had earlier dismantled Mishri’s robot body, will again assemble it to find the real Mishri.

Meanwhile, Bhavik suggests taking help from the police to find Mishri, but Akhilesh insists they shouldn’t as the kidnappers have warned them not to.