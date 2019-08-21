Lovely and Nihalo to join hands in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will soon witness major drama in the show.



TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Sikandar and his family being thrown out of the house. Thus, they start their lives afresh by staying in a chawl.



We also reported about actress Sulakshana Khatri being roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming track of the show.



Now, the latest update is that Lovely, who has been arrested, will join hands with Kulfii’s Mami Nihalo, who is also behind the bars.



The duo will meet in the jail, which will lead to major drama and twists in the show.



Actress Pallavi Rao, who plays the character of Nihalo, shared a few pictures on her social media platform.



Have a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, we have heard that the show is set for a generation leap. Apparently, Sikandar tells his daughters to learn music and make him proud, while he leaves to resolve all the problems they are experiencing.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.