Lovely to save Nandini in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

30 May 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi is trying her best to expose the impostor Chandan, who is living with Kullfi and her family as Sikandar.

In the upcoming episode, Lovely and Nandini meet up. They discuss their lives, and Lovely reveals her suspicion about her husband Sikandar’s strange behavior.

The two become very good friends and share their joys and sorrows.

Nandini is in for a major problem. Her landlord starts behaving badly with her.

He tries to molest her, but fortunately, Lovely comes to her rescue and beats him up.

It will be interesting to see whether their bonding leads Lovely to Sikandar.

