Lovely turns detective and Chandan in trauma in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kulfi is high on drama as Kulfi is trying her best to expose Chandan and is also trying to bring back Sikandar’s memory.

Kulfi was always doubtful over Chandan and this time Lovely also gets doubtful about the same.

Lovely will find out about Chandan and decides to find the truth, and Lovely this doubt turns troublesome for him.

Chandan knows that if he will not be able to find the real Sikandar and will kill him then Lovely will find the truth and his game will get over.

Lovely will turn detective and she will reach Pakiya and she tries to find the truth and here Chandan is in search of real Sikandar.

It will be interesting to see if this doubt of Lovely will put Sikandar’s life in danger as Chandan is not ready to lose what he has.