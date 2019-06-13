News

Lovely turns detective and Chandan in trauma in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 10:44 AM

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kulfi is high on drama as Kulfi is trying her best to expose Chandan and is also trying to bring back Sikandar’s memory.

Kulfi was always doubtful over Chandan and this time Lovely also gets doubtful about the same.

Lovely will find out about Chandan and decides to find the truth, and Lovely this doubt turns troublesome for him.

Chandan knows that if he will not be able to find the real Sikandar and will kill him then Lovely will find the truth and his game will get over.

Lovely will turn detective and she will reach Pakiya and she tries to find the truth and here Chandan is in search of real Sikandar.

It will be interesting to see if this doubt of Lovely will put Sikandar’s life in danger as Chandan is not ready to lose what he has.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Star Plus, Star Plus Entertainment, Sikandar, Kulfi, Hotstar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho...

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days