Lovey Sasan is in LOVE; find out who is the lucky guy....

There is a breeze of romance blowing in Lovey Sasan’s life.

The lovely and bubbly actress, who surprised the world with her evil act in Saathiya, is reportedly in love!

Well, love is a beautiful feeling and one look at Lovey and you can feel the glow on her.

From what we hear, Lovey has found love in a businessman named Koushik. The two met through common friends and cupid struck them soon.

Here checkout pictures of the couple.

Interestingly, the Lovey and Koushik's family are more than happy with their match and Koushik’s mother leaves no chance to shower her would be daughter-in-law with gifts and presents.

A friend of Lovey shared pictures of the actress looking gorgeous in a traditional saree that her future saasu maa gifted her on the occasion of Ugadi.

Here check her pictures where she looks ravishing in the red attire.

When we called Lovey she refused to talk about the matter.

But a friend shared, "Koushik and Lovey are head over heels in love with each other. Though Lovey wants to focus on her career at the moment, the two are serious about each other and plan to tie the knot soon."

Aww...that's cute, isn't it?

We wish Lovey and Koushik a great future ahead!!!