Luck matters but talent will survive in the long race: Dakssh Ajit Singh

MUMBAI: Actor Dakssh Ajit Singh, known for popular television shows like Kesari Nandan, Laado 2, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others, wants to play Hari Singh Nalua.



"I want to play the role of Hari Singh Nalua, a great Sikh warrior in his biopic if I get the golden opportunity. In my acting career, I have essayed so many different characters from a gentleman to a super bad man. So I now want explore other challenging genre," Dakssh said in a statement.



As many people have complained about unfair casting and pollution in the entertainment industry. Giving views, Dakssh says, "I feel there is a lot more beyond any person’s reach. I believe if something is there for me I will get it no matter what, and if anything is not meant for me no one can make that happen for me. I believe in karma and have faith in the almighty. In reality, there are difficulties as an actor to reach to the right casting people, it might take time but ultimately talent will survive in the long race, but yes luck also matters. The one who will not lose hope will get something fruitful for sure. We just have to keep walking without counting the miles."



Dakssh, who is also a popular fitness model and a songwriter, feels life is all about dealing good and bad people.



"In every trade, there are some good and bad people, that is what life is all about how we deal with all this and make something good from it," he signs off.



Dakshh has also appeared in Punjabi films like Rahe Chardi Kala Punjab Di and Arsho. He is married to popular actress Mannat Singh.