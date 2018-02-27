Lucky to have Ashish Sharma as my co-actor: Sonarika Bhadoria

Mumbai: Actress Sonarika Bhadoria says she feels lucky to work with actor Ashish Sharma as he helps her perform better in Prithvi Vallabh.



"This show has been a learning experience for me as I have never done full blown action sequences in the past. I feel blessed to have Ashish as my co-actor. He is a senior actor and has done a lot of action shows. Plus, it comes to him naturally," Sonarika said in a statement.



She added, "He helped me a lot during an action sequence. I have been going with the flow and have been hitting him hard unintentionally but still, he has maintained his patience and stayed calm throughout the shot."



The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)