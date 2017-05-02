Lucky to WIN the ‘Maut Ki Kushti’ in &TV’S Badho Bahu

Yes, yet another twist to the already electrifying plots in &TV’s Badho Bahu (Sunny Side Up and Hum Tum Telefilms).

As you already know, Rana Singh’s (Arhaan Khan) sister Pragya was manipulated by Tauji (Karmveer Choudhary) to go to the temple to pray for her brother’s life. But on her way she was kidnapped midway by Pradhanji’s men.

We also informed you that Rana and Zalim Singh (Shabbir Khan) will get into a 'fight for life' wrestling match and Lucky (Prince Narula), will intervene the fight between the two.

But here’s an interesting twist, Lucky will not just intervene the fight.

As per our sources, Lucky will fight with Zalim Singh (Shabbir Khan) with his hands tied and guess what? He will still win the fight and Zalim Singh will be on the verge of death.

But that’s not all! Lucky will show his true values by letting Zalim Singh free.

This is a total turn of events! Wonder what Zalim Singh will do next? And how will the evil Pradhanji react?

Badho Bahu airs on &TV from Monday to Saturday 9.00 pm.

