Luv to CROSSDRESS once again in Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss will soon enter its semifinale and in a rather interesting series of tasks assigned to the housemates recently, the viewers saw family members of the contestants entering as the Padosis.



For this week’s luxury budget task, the makers have given the contestants some tasks to impress their family members. In tonight’s episode, the contestants will have to ignore an individual from time to time, while the ignored individual will have to evoke reactions from other housemates.



During the same task, Priyank will start dancing and shouting in front of the housemates. In fact, he will threaten Akash that if he doesn’t react, he will wear his T-shirt. As a result, Akash will react and Priyank will win.



On the other hand, Luv Tyagi will play his trump card. So as to evoke reactions, Luv will don the avatar of a lady once again.



In one of the earlier tasks, Luv donned the garb to evoke emotions and it worked wonders for him. Once again, Luv will get into a sultry woman’s look. Yes! He will once again apply makeup and walk around the house to amuse the contestants.



Will this act work in favour of Luv is something the viewers will get to see during the episode.



