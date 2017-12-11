Luv threatens Priyank; Hina in tears yet again

It is very usual for the emotions to change in the Bigg Boss mansion. People have As we all know, equations keep changing in Bigg Boss house. Like always, friendships hold no value in Bigg Boss 11 house. Shilpa and Arshi who were very good friends earlier in the show have become enemies and now the two fo then can't stand each other at all. and now, the friendship of the trio and This time, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi won’t be seen as friends any longer.

Tonight’s sneak peek shows Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma getting into a heated argument. Hina and Priyank ask Luv to sit and talk. That’s when Luv opens up on how his own friends voted him as the weakest performer of the show. Luv is extremely angry on the two fo them.He feels this own friends are backstabbing him.

Priyank gets quite annoyed over Luv Tyagi’s weird behaviour. He asks Luv to leave from there. This got Luv heated up all the more. Luv Tyagi openly threatens Priyank Sharma that he will not spare him once he leaves the house.

On the other hand, Priyank Sharma also brings Luv’s dad in the conversation. The fight goes ugly with Hina trying to sort their differences. She then breaks down into tears because she feels that their friendship is breaking.

We wonder why is Hina crying because this wasn't the first time, she nominated Luv, in an earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she had done the same thing.

TellyChakkar is now eager to know why this drama in that case? And what is Hina Khan's logic behind repenting after committing the mistake. And especially when you repeat the same thing over and over. Her reality and GOODNESS is a bit too weird! Don't you guys think so? Leave your comments below and in the meantime check out the video: