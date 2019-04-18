Luv Tyagi says he is always there for Hina Khan if she's in trouble, read details

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. It saw some becoming friends and some turning foes. Speaking about Season 11 of the show, the three contestants who have grabbed eyeballs for their bonding are Hina Khan, Priyanka Sharma and Luv Tyagi.

During the show, they developed a bond of friendship. The trio remained in touch even after the show ended. However, with time, things changed. For some reasons, Luv unfollowed both Hina and Priyanka on Instagram.

But recently, on the occasion of Luv’s birthday, Hina wished him on social media.

So, did Luv sorted out things with Hina? Well, he said to SpotboyE.com, “I came live on Instagram and told people what I feel, now it’s her choice to stay or leave and honestly. I don’t wanna get into all this anymore because a lot of people with fake accounts on social media platforms have spread that Luv Tyagi is doing all this for his new song Aankhein which genuinely a person like me would never do.”

He continued, “So, I’ve decided to rest my case now and leave everything to Hina. If she feels like calling me up, she can do that anytime or God forbid if she’s in any trouble in her life, Luv Tyagi will be there!"

So, will they finally patch up? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.